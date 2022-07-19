Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

