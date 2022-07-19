Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Polaris by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.