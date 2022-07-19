Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

