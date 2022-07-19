Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,657 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.