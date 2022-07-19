Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 512 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 21,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $29,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.