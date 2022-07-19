Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

