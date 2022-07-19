Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American International Group by 3,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 583,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

AIG opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

