Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

