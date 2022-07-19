Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.36% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JSML opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

