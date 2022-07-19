Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $2,390,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

