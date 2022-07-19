Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,069 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,664,000 after purchasing an additional 133,444 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,243 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.