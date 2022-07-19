Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

