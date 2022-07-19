Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $491,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

