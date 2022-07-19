Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $129.86.

