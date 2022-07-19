Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

