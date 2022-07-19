Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

