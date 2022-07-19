Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEAR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

