Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 461,566 shares during the period. Finally, WiL LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,332,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Raymond James downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.04.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

