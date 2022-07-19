Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FMC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

FMC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.