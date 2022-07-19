Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:LEAD opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74.

