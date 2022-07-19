Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $466,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

