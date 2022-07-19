Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,162 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 4.7 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

