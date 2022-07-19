Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DRI opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.22.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

