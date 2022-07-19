Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,738.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,995.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,195.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

