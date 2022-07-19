Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

DFS opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.