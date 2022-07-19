Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 118 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,439,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.23. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.