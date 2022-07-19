Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 260,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

