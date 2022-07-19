Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

