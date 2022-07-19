Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.26.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

