Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.05.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

