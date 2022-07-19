Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

FANG opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.