Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 636 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,045,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

