Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 408,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000.

Shares of FUTY opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

