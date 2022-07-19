Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

