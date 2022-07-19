Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.