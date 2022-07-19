Bank of Stockton Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

