Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,166 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 137,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $791.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $636.08 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

