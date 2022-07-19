Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($39.45) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($41.84) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($54.99) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($54.99) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,966.43 ($47.42).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,865 ($46.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,976.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,690.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,659.99. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($52.46).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.