B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of B&G Foods worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 557,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

BGS opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

