Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Bilibili worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 481,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,515 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bilibili stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

