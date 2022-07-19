Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.77 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 40.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

