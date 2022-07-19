BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 86,652 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

