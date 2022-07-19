Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

