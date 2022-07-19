Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 842 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

