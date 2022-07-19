Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.95.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $23.18 on Monday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

