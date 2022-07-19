C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of AI stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.35. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,355 shares of company stock worth $76,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3,728.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

