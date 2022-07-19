Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.60.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $48.81 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.