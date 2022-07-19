Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

