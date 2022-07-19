Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.58.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $49.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 477.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

