Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 185.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

